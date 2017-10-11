Ricky Martin hosts fundraiser for Puerto Rico, plans relief trip

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Puerto Rican native and star performer has begun lending his aid to the battered island.

Ricky Martin used the October cover of Ocean Drive Magazine to raise money for the island, and he said there may be another trip planned to provide further relief.

“I might be going next week again,” said Martin. “I have right now in different storages across the nation — in North Carolina, in Atlanta, here in Florida — we have about a million pounds of basic necessities that need to be transported to Puerto Rico. We are going to do it. FedEx, for example, was generous enough to say I have the airplanes. Let’s fill them up.”

The fundraiser party also held a silent auction, with the funds collected through the Ricky Martin Foundation being used to help the people affected by Hurricane Maria.

