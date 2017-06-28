Reward offered for info on Central Park bombing that hurt UM student

NEW YORK (WSVN) – The New York City Police Department is asking the public for help after a University of Miami student was injured during a Central Park bombing in 2016.

Officials did not announce a break in the case, Wednesday, but are asking for the public’s help in bringing those responsible to justice.

Connor Golden, the 19-year-old UM student from Fairfax, Virginia, was at the park on July 3 with friends when he stepped on a rock covering the explosive.

Golden unfortunately lost his left foot as he recovered from the blast.

At the time, police said they had no evidence linking the explosion to terrorism.

Police announced that a $40,000 reward will be given to anyone with information that can lead police in the right direction of the culprit.

“We are here nearly on the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Central Park severely injuring a young man,” said an official. “To this date, we have an active and vigorous investigation. We’re attempting to ascertain who left this homemade explosive device here.”

If you have any info, video, or photos regarding the unsolved, 2016 explosion in Central Park call #800577TIPS https://t.co/cYfO7EiGfJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2017

