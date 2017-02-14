Restaurants offering heart-shaped dishes, freebies this Valentine’s Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nothing says “I love you” like digging into a greasy slice of heart-shaped pizza with your partner, right? At least that’s what some of the country’s biggest restaurant chains believe!

Eat your heart out with these “cheesy” fast food dishes, South Florida.

Papa John’s: Papa John’s’ heart-shaped pizzas are back! According to Brand Eating, the pizza chain is offering a Valentine’s Day deal where you can get a heart-shaped pizza (made with thin crust) and an order of brownies for $15 at participating locations. You can also get two one-topping, heart-shaped pizzas for $18.

.@PapaJohns My wife sent me a heart shaped pizza. Yay!!! pic.twitter.com/yi9wfvQh0R — Nothing Important (@NotImportantPC) February 14, 2017

Pizza Hut: The heart-shaped pizza is once again available at Pizza Hut. According to Brand Eating, the pizza features a hand-tossed pizza crust shaped like a heart. The price for a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza is $9.99 (may vary). The pizza is also being offered as part of Pizza Hut’s Valentine’s Bundle, which includes a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a choice of dessert (either the Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie, or Hershey’s Hot Chocolate Brownie) for $13.99.

No shame in your Valentine's Day game. pic.twitter.com/rBfvQMxITl — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 13, 2017

Chick-fil-A: Nothing says you care more than a Chick-fil-A 30-count Heart Nugget Tray! At the chain’s Coral Springs location, grab a heart-shaped nugget tray for just $12.10.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Doral, Miami Lakes and Flagler Park will also be offering special deals all day long. Call your local Chick-fil-A for more information.

Bucca di Beppo: For those looking for something a bit more “classy,” head on over to Bucca di Beppo, a family-style Italian restaurant. Today only, order lasagna and it will arrive to the table shaped like a heart.

Auntie Anne’s: If you’re just looking for a heart-shaped snack, Auntie Anne’s is offering buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzels. If you’re a member of the Pretzel Perk rewards program, you’ll be able to take advantage of this deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts: They have heart-shaped donuts today.

Cupid's Arrow in a Few Easy Steps 💘 pic.twitter.com/lRdMO38ao7 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) February 11, 2017

QDOBA: Buy one burrito and get one free for your Valentine when you share a kiss at the check-out.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu for $35.

Whether you’re in a relationship, are single, or are anywhere in between, we wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day.

