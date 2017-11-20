Residents in Massachusetts town on edge after coyote spotted with cat in its mouth

NEWTON, MA (WSVN) – Residents in one Massachusetts town are on edge, concerned and fearful for their pets after a large coyote was spotted over the weekend roaming the city streets with a cat in its mouth.

Several coyotes have been spotted near a playground in Newtown, with the most recent sighting coming on Saturday.

One resident said she was stunned when she caught a glimpse of the coyote strolling about, holding the cat firmly in its jaws.

“I was stunned because he was so big and bulky. He was much bigger than any coyote I had ever seen,” Joyce Hynds said.

Hynds said the coyote was larger than her 80-pound black labs.

“He was very blatant,” Hynds said of the animal. “He was very proud of what he had.”

Joanna O’Malley, a fellow resident, said her $1,500 cat accidentally got outside and has been missing for three weeks. She thinks a coyote attacked the cat.

Dozens of sightings have been reported in recent weeks, according to a coyote tracker on the city’s website.

Coyotes cannot be euthanized unless they’re posing an imminent threat, according to state law.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.