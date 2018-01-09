Residents cause apartment fire after using lighter to try to kill spider

REDDING, Calif. (WSVN) — Residents in California attempted to kill a spider in their home by lighting it on fire. Instead, their apartment went up in flames.

KHSL reports that, rather than killing the bug with spray or a heavy object, the residents used a large torch lighter to set the spider on fire after they spotted it in their home on Sunday.

That’s when Redding firefighters said the flaming arachnid scurried onto some bedding, which then caught fire. Flames soon spread to the walls, ultimately setting the apartment ablaze.

When firefighters arrived to the burning building, they could see smoke coming out of the first and second-story windows.

They managed to put out the fire in about 15 minutes, but said the building’s occupants will have to stay elsewhere since the structure was deemed unsound.

No one was injured in the fire.

