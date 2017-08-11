Researchers get up close and personal with smiling shark

CAPE COD, Mass. (WSVN) — Say cheese! Researchers in the waters off Cape Cod recently captured a stunning image of a curious, smiling shark.

The shark had a grin to rival Bruce in the Disney movie Finding Nemo.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says the shark swam right up to a GoPro camera during a recent trip.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported this summer in the area, forcing the closure of several beaches.

