Reports: Former Trump Associates turn over documents

Two former associates of President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, have turned over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee in its Russia investigation, according to reports.

In early May, the committee sent document requests to Manafort and Stone, regarding information about dealings with Russia that may have taken place during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to media reports, Stone gave all the documents consistent with the request.

A spokesman for Manafort confirmed that he turned over documents, adding that Manafort remains interested in cooperating with the Senate investigation.

