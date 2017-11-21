Report: Uber concealed 2016 hack affecting 57 million users, drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (WSVN) — Uber concealed a hack that affected about 57 million users and drivers more than a year ago, according to a CNBC report.

The report says the ride-sharing company released a statement and also published resources for riders and drivers. According to the statement, the hack was performed by two people on a third-party cloud service.

The hackers reportedly stole people’s names, driver license numbers, as well as email addresses and cellphone numbers.

Uber said other information, like credit card, bank account and Social Security numbers, do not appear to have been stolen in the 2016 hack.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the statement.

