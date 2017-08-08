Report: N. Korea has developed mini-nuclear warheads

(WSVN) - North Korea has reportedly manufactured a mini-nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. analysts said their confidential assessment of North Korea’s new developments were concluded last month.

U.S. intelligence officials have said that mini-nuclear warheads are key in North Korea becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

U.S. officials estimated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

