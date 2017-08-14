Report: Kim Jong Un apparently backs down from Guam attack

(WSVN) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have decided to back down from his threat to attack Guam, for now, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal posted Monday night.

The report states that North Korean state-run media said the dictator had made his decision not to fire on Guam after he visited a military command post and examined a military plan given to him by his senior military officers.

They had promised to have that plan ready by mid-August, according to the report.

However, the regime did warn Kim Jong Un could change his mind if the “Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous and reckless actions.”

The report surfaced after the previous week’s heated rhetoric between the North Korean dictator and President Donald Trump. Trump promised to bring “fire and fury” on the leader and his forces if a strike happened. Neither the president nor the White House have commented on the Wall Street Journal’s report.

