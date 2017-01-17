MIAMI (WSVN) - A pediatric dentist says she found mold inside of a widespread teething toy that she gave to her own children. Now she wants to warn other parents about her terrifying find.

According to Fox News, Dr. Dana Chianese told Goodhousekeeping.com that she discovered the mold after cutting into the toy. “Smelly, ugly mold living in my infant’s favorite chew toy.”

The toy, called “Sophie the Giraffe,” is manufactured by Vulli & Calisson Inc.

“It still hurts my heart to know that for months I allowed my babies to chew on moldy toys,” Chianese said.

The toy’s manufacturer instructed parents to clean the surface with a damp cloth, rather than submerging it in water. Chianese claims she followed the instructions when cleaning the toy, using hot, soapy water and never submerging it.

The company did not reply to any questions, however another parent discovered mold in the same toy she bought for her toddler.

Exposure to mold could cause long-term health effects, including asthma or upper respiratory issues.

