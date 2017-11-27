Report: 25,000 bugs might be living in Christmas trees

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many love the smell of a Christmas tree, but a new report states people might be welcoming more than that fresh smell into their homes.

According to Safer Brand, an organic gardening and pest control company, 25,000 bugs could be living inside a single tree. Among those that could be living in the tree are aphids, spiders, mites, adelgids, praying mantises, bark beetles and sawflies.

However, none of the bugs are dangerous, the company said, and will die as soon as you carry the tree inside your home.

The company does recommend examining a tree before buying it for bug nests and even leaving it in the garage for a few days after purchasing the tree.

