DENVER (AP) — The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the 65 passengers on the SkyWest flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished but the cause was still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.