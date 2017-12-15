Regal Cinemas offering new treat by combining Cheetos, popcorn

(WSVN) - Regal Cinemas is beginning to pair two treats for moviegoers: popcorn and Cheetos.

According to Fox 5, the snack will be available in 32 oz. cups and include Cheetos and Cheetos-flavored popcorn.

Sean Mathews, director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release: “We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership. Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

For a full list of Regal Cinemas that are selling the popcorn, click here.

