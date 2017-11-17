Receiving calls from your own phone number? Don’t answer!

(WSVN) - Have you been getting incoming calls from your own phone number, or one very similar to it? If so, don’t answer!

Another scam has popped up, where people use your number or one that is close to your own to call you. The FTC says it’s a trick used to get around call blocking, with the hope you’ll be curious enough to pick up the phone.

Once the scammers have you on the line, they claim your wireless account has been “flagged for security”, then ask for the last four digits of your social security number. Many carriers use social security numbers to verify users, so even giving out just the last four digits is enough for scammers who want to gain access to your wireless account.

KCBD-TV reports that the scam appearts to be affecting AT&T and Verizon customers so far. The news outlet says people on social media have also reported phishing attempts.

Authentic wireless providers will never call and ask for your social security number, according to the report. In order to minimize the risk of someone gaining access to your account, carriers will allow you to set a passcode to use in lieu of your social security number.

“Bottom line? These calls from your own number are illegal,” the FTC warns. “Don’t pick up — or press buttons to be taken off the call list or to talk to a live person. That just leads to more calls. It’s best to ignore them, and move on with your day.”

To file a complaint with the FCC, click here.

