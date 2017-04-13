Recall issued for garbage disposal after reports of metal flying out

(WSVN) - A recall has been issued for over 100,000 garbage disposals.

Anaheim Manufacturing is recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals after more than 20 customers reported metal pieces flying out while in use.

The disposals were sold in retail stores and online from December 2015 to March 2017.

If you have one, officials ask that you stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.

