RECALL: Birth control packaging error could result in unintended pregnancy

Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling the tablets, sold under the name Mibelas 24 Fe.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the first four days of the blister packet were mistakenly packaged with placebo tablets, rather than active hormonal pills.

“Oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the FDA’s website warns.

The company said a packaging error caused the packets to be rotated 180 degrees, reversing the intended tablet orientation.

The recalled product has the lot number L600518 and an expiration date of May 2018. (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg.) However, those numbers are not visible due to the packaging error.

“These products are packaged in blister packs containing 28 tablets: 24 white to off-white tablets of active ingredients debossed with ‘LU’ on one side and ‘N81’ on the other; and 4 tablets of inert ingredients debossed with ‘LU’ on one side and ‘M22’ on the other side,” the FDA said.

Lupin is notifying distributors and customers with a recall letter, and is collecting all of the recalled medication.

The FDA says customers with any healthcare problems that may be related to the pills should contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Lupin at 1-800-399-2561 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT, Monday through Friday.

