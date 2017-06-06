Rare twin horses born in California

WILTON, Calif. (WSVN) — It’s rare not only for a horse to give birth to twins, but for the calves to even survive. But these two are beating the odds.

“Will” and “Grace” were born at a ranch in northern California. But their breeder, Shari Burns, says the boy and girl were not named after the popular TV show. She says the names are a testament to their personalities, their will to live, and their grace as horses.

“An absolute miracle that they’re here, they’re healthy, most have to go to critical care, to the hospital, they’ve been able to stay at home, it’s been constant care, but it’s worth every minute of it,” Burns said.

Veterinarians will be watching the twins closely to make sure they are developing properly.

