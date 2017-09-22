Raccoon hitches a ride on police cruiser’s hood in Colorado

(WSVN) - A hitchhiking raccoon pounced on a police cruiser in Colorado while the officer was driving.

Colorado Springs Police shared photos of the young animal hanging onto the car’s hood after it had apparently jumped on top of the vehicle as the officer was heading to the scene of a crash.

Luckily for the little creature, police said the officer managed to find a safe place to pull over so the raccoon could get off the car safely.

“Officer Frabbiele discovered that Raccoons do come out at night and was pawsitively surprised when one ended up on his windshield as he was enroute to a serious injury accident,” the department wrote on Facebook. “He found a safe place to pull over and snapped the other two photos of the hitchhiker.”

