LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William have arrived at a west London site where community groups have gathered supplies for those affected by the tower fire disaster.

The queen is meeting with volunteers Friday.

The monarch has expressed her sympathies to families of victims of the blaze that ripped through the 24-story building, killing at least 17.

