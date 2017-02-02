Python trapped in owner’s pierced ear

PORTLAND, Ore. (WSVN) — A woman was surprised to find her python had slithered his way into her the hole of her pierced ear.

Ashley Glawe and her ball python “Bart” live in Portland, Ore. Ball pythons are not poisonous, but they do like hiding in holes.

When Bart spotted Glawe’s hole in her ear, he must have decided to get comfy. “I, like, tried to get him out myself,” said Glawe. “I knew I wasn’t going to be able to without hurting him by pulling him back against his scales.”

After trying to get Bart out herself, Glawe went to the hospital where they numbed her ear and, with lots of lubrication, were able to get the python out safely.

Ashley said she is just a little bruised, but, luckily, both are reportedly doing just fine.

