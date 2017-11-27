Putting up Christmas decorations early could make you happier

(WSVN) - Thanksgiving is over, so go ahead and break out the Christmas lights – according to science it could make you happier.

A new study published by the Journal of Environmental Psychology suggests that decorating early can lift your spirits, “most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.”

According to Fox 13, mental health experts say putting up Christmas decorations remind people of their childhood.

So go ahead and dust off that inflatable snowman and hang up those Christmas lights.

The study also says people who tend to decorate the outside of their homes, appear friendlier than those who don’t.

