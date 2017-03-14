Pup face-plants way to fame at UK dog show

(WSVN) - Olly the Jack Russell Terrier may not have won first place at a dog show in the United Kingdom, but his face-planting performance surely made him a winner in the hearts of thousands of people worldwide.

Olly leaped, sprinted and fell flat on his face after a bad jump during the Crufts 2017 dog show last week, but that didn’t stop him from jumping right back up and finishing the course, seemingly in total bliss.

He may not have won “Best In Show,” but Olly’s performance instantly made him a viral sensation.

For anyone who missed Olly the Jack Russell at Crufts behold this adorable rescue dog's insane majesty: https://t.co/GILRJm3aDS pic.twitter.com/1yIB5z5Z3C — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) March 13, 2017

The rescue dog’s antics had the crowd and even the announcer laughing at the dog’s boundless energy.

You go, Olly.

