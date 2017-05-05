Puerto Rico to close 184 public schools amid crisis

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 29, file 2015 photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla said on Sunday, May 1, 2016, that negotiators for the U.S. territory’s government have failed to reach a last-minute deal to avoid a third default and that he has issued an executive order to withhold payment. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File).

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is closing 184 public schools in a move expected to save millions of dollars amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus to the U.S. mainland in the past decade.

Education Department spokeswoman Yolanda Rosaly told The Associated Press on Friday that officials will relocate 27,000 students to other schools. The closures will occur once the school year ends this month.

The island has a total of 1,292 public schools that serve 365,000 students. Rosaly said Education Secretary Julia Keleher would provide more details soon.

Puerto Rico has seen school enrollment drop 42 percent in the past three decades, and an additional 22 percent drop is expected in upcoming years. Nearly half a million people have moved to the U.S. in the past decade.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.