Puerto Rico receives supplies from South Florida

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida officials joined forces with organizations to send supplies to Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday morning, a plane departing from Opa-locka hauled 7,000 pounds of much-needed essentials for those affected by Hurricane Maria. Miami Beach May Philip Levine and State Representative Robert Ascencio headed to the devastated island, as well.

There, Levine, Ascencio and others will help distribute supplies and tour the damage with San Juan’s mayor.

“Puerto Rico is our family,” said Levine. “They have over 3 million American citizens living in Puerto Rico. It’s very important for us to show our support and help the people of Puerto Rico. Miami is the capital of the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico is the Caribbean”

Tuesday night, a chartered cargo plane bound for Puerto Rico was loaded with with food, water, medical supplies and a generator, among other items.

