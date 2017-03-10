Prosecutor: Suspect in boy’s death admits to 2 killings

BERLIN (AP) — A prosecutor says the 19-year-old suspect arrested in the death of a neighbor’s boy has admitted to the killing and that of another man.

Bochum prosecutor Danyal Maibaum says the suspect made a comprehensive confession following his arrest Thursday.

Maybaum told a news conference on Friday that the suspect, Marcel Hesse, is being held on suspicion of murder.

