(WSVN) - Pringles is giving us another reason to be thankful this year – their Thanksgiving meal holiday chips have been announced.

The flavors range from turkey and mashed potatoes to cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Although the chips won’t be available in most stores, Pringles is coming out with another holiday-themed chip just in time for Christmas.

