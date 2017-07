Pringles has released a new chip flavor that could be a hit with those feeling nostalgic of their college days.

The newest limited-edition Pringles flavor is Nissin Top Ramen Chicken.

Starting this month, Dollar General stores will be carrying the limited-edition soup-flavored chip nationwide.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.