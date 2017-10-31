President, First Lady host Halloween at the White House

(CNN) — President Trump and the First Lady handed out goodies to a parade of costumed kids at a White House Halloween event Monday.

The treats included cookies from the White House pastry kitchen, presidential M&Ms, and an assortment of other candies.

According to the White House, roughly 6,000 people – mostly children – were expected to attend the event on the South Lawn. The kids came from over 20 Maryland, Virginia and D.C. area schools, along with the Boy Scouts and YMCA.

Military families also attended the annual event.

The south portico was decked out with festive arrangements, including spider webs, bats and pumpkins carved with the profiles of past presidents.

