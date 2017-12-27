Power outage strikes Disneyland in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN/CNN) – The happiest place on earth is now dealing with a power outage.

Crews are working to restore the power to the packed California theme park, Wednesday afternoon.

The outage has affected attractions inside two sections of Disneyland, Toontown and Fantasyland.

Guests have been escorted off of those affected rides.

Officials said a blown transformer is reportedly the cause for the power outage.

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the “It’s a Small World” ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn’t much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

“About 60%-70% of the way through the ride the power just went off,” he said. The guests sat “25 minutes in the dark” and were eventually escorted off.

He said everyone was “pretty calm” and there was no “danger” or “commotion.” The attraction is a boat ride in the Fantasyland area.

“It was just dark, music was still playing, so that will be in most of our heads probably for the following year.”

There were no injuries reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.