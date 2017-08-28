Postal worker lies about cancer, sentenced to community service at cancer center

A postal worker who faked having cancer in order to take advantage of paid leave has been ordered to spend hundreds of hours at a treatment center.

According to the Department of Justice, 60-year-old Caroline Zarate Boyle plead guilty in April to faking her diagnosis and claiming she had cancer so she could take sick leave. On Tuesday, a judge ordered Boyle to spend 652 hours at a cancer treatment center, research center or hospice, to pay a $10,000 fine, and to pay $20,793.38 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service.

Investigators discovered Boyle forged notes from two doctors about treatment related to non-Hodgkins lymphoma. She was granted 112 days of sick leave and was allowed to work part-time from home and receive paid leave.

In February, Boyle interviewed with the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General, and she said that her plan was to continue taking time off until her retirement in April. Investigators determined that Boyle had decided to take time off after being passed over for a promotion.

Boyle has since also been sentenced to five years on probation with the first six months in home confinement.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.