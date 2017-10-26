Popular baby food products test positive for arsenic, BPA, lead

(WHDH) — Two-thirds of all baby food products in the United States have tested positive for arsenic, pesticides and other potentially harmful toxins, according to a new study.

The Clean Label Project conducted a five-month study on 500 infant formulas, drinks and food products that covered 60 top brands.

The items were screened for 130 toxins and researchers found 65 percent of baby food products contained arsenic, 58 percent contained cadmium and 36 percent had lead in them, according to the Clean Label Project.

When it came to the formulas, the study found almost 80 percent tested positive for arsenic. Sixty percent of the formulas that claimed to be BPA free tested positive for BPAs.

Gerber, Organix and Earth’s Best were among some of the worst brands, according to the study. To view a complete list, click here.

