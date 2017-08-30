Police: Woman poured urine on bus driver in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington are looking for a woman they say urinated in a cup on a bus before pouring it on the driver.

News outlets report Metro Transit Police say surveillance video shows the woman throwing the cup at the driver Saturday evening before exiting at a stop and running away. Authorities believe she relieved herself on the back of the bus near other passengers.

SEEKING TO ID: Person of interest who assaulted bus operator by throwing cup of urine onto the victim. Able to ID? Call 301-955-5000 #wmata pic.twitter.com/ToOmCU0E0i — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 29, 2017

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly says the passenger was getting off when the bus operator told her, “Have a nice day.” She responded, “Are you talking to me?”

After the driver replied “yes,” she reached around the driver’s plastic shield and dumped the liquid.

The driver went to a hospital for “decontamination,” although she wasn’t injured.

The local Amalgamated Transit Union says Metro should do more to protect drivers.

