Police: Wife’s Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.

But the New York Daily News reports Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit was logging steps an hour after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Detectives also said there was no sign of a struggle or forced entry, and police dogs never detected another person’s scent in the home.

Dabate’s bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.

