Police: We tracked down rape victim using her cellphone GPS

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they were able to find a rape victim using her cellphone’s GPS signal.

Bensalem police say they received 911 texts on Saturday from a woman claiming she’d been sexually assaulted.

She texted that she was trapped in a bedroom and couldn’t escape.

Officers used her cellphone’s GPS to lead them to her. They say she had been punched in the head and choked and her attacker used a steak knife to threaten her and force her to perform sexual acts.

Police say 23-year-old Christopher Henneghan was taken into custody and faces charges including rape, indecent assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He has been arraigned and jailed with bail set at $10 million. He can’t be reached for comment in jail. There’s no attorney information listed in online court documents.

