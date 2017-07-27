Police warn parents of popular ‘sweet tart’ drug-laced candies

(WSVN) - Officials are warning parents to be on the lookout for a drug-laced candy.

The drugs are called “Xanny Tarts” and are sweet tarts with a liquefied form of the anxiety medication Xanax dripped on top, Fox 5 reports.

Officers say they look just like regular candy, and began to receive multiple tips about people selling them.

Police in Indiana recently arrested three people for selling the laced candies, and have recovered several batches in the past couple of months.

According to WISH-TV, two teenagers have been taken into custody in separate incidents involving the candies.

“If we’ve got a young person selling, there is a strong possibility that it is in the schools, and it’s something that we’re always looking out for,” Columbus Police Department Lt. Matt Harris told the station.

“It’s important that parents understand, yes, these substances are out there,” he continued. “Often times just looking at it, someone’s not going to be able to tell the difference between something that’s strictly candy versus something that has a drug laced with it.”

