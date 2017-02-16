Police warn of new scam involving fake Walmart refund checks

(WSVN) - Wisconsin authorities say scammers are sending letters and checks that claim to be from Walmart.

“Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has determined that we received an additional payment on your behalf for a product or service purchased from Walmart or Sam’s Club Pharmacy, Optical or Clinic,” the letter reads. “Based on our research, the amount of the additional payment is being refunded to you.”

The amount on the check is small, and police say the letter is sophisticated enough to fool consumers. But they warn against cashing the check or calling the phone number listed, saying it is actually a scam looking to access your bank account and bank routing numbers.

“As always, if you’re not expecting money, you won’t be getting money,” Wisconsin police warned.

