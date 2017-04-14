Police use carrots to corral horse loose on city streets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A horse that got loose and blocked traffic at a Philadelphia intersection has been corralled by police using carrots.

Police believe the horse got loose from the city’s Fairmount Park stables. Officials there haven’t commented.

The horse was seen galloping through the streets of the city’s Fishtown neighborhood before being captured by police Friday morning.

Officers used carrots to attract and calm down the horse so they could put it in a trailer.

