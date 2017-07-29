Police suggest preparing scent preservation kits for emergencies

(WSVN) - Police are suggesting that families prepare scent preservation kits, which would aid law enforcement in case of future emergencies.

The kits are easy to put together and could one day help save a life.

According to police, the scent preservation kits can help more quickly locate a child or elderly person who goes missing.

All you need to prepare a kit at home is a sterile cloth and an air-tight jar. You rub the cloth under the arm, place it inside the jar, then keep it on top your fridge.

In the case of an emergency, the uncontaminated cloth will be given to trained K-9’s, giving them a much faster window of opportunity to find the victim or missing person.

“I recommend it to anybody with small children or elderly loved ones with dementia, Alzheimer’s, anything, you know, that might be prone to wander, basically,” said Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Williams.

When asked why the kits are so helpful, Williams responded, “because the odor’s pure. We have the minimal amount of contamination.”

The kits last up to seven years.

They are now being sold and used by police across parts of the west coast and Central Florida.

