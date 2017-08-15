Police search for vandal after Lincoln Memorial spray painted

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Police are searching for the person who spray painted the Lincoln Memorial, overnight Tuesday.

According to The National Park Service, the graffiti says “F— law” in red spray paint.

The graffiti was discovered at about 4:30 a.m.

Parks services said silver spray paint was also discovered on a Smithsonian wayfinding sign in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue.

Officials are currently working to remove the graffiti.

