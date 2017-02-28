Police search for road rage driver who shot and killed young girl following crash

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Police in Texas are on the hunt for a road rage shooter who killed an 8-year-old girl following an early-morning car accident Saturday.

Latoyia Jarmon told Fox 26 that she was driving home from a salon with her daughter, De’Maree Adkins, when another car ran a red light and plowed into her vehicle.

Police said the white sedan may have been racing another car when the accident happened.

“They t-boned, at some point somebody from the other two cars that were traveling at a high rate of speed got out and fired at the other vehicle striking a young 8-year-old female,” Houston Police Department homicide unit Detective David Stark said.

Jarmon said she saw a woman firing multiple rounds at her car.

“There was a second vehicle that pulled up, let their window down and started firing shots at my car and the shots that they fired at my car hit my baby and they killed her,” Jarmon told Fox 26.

Jarmon tearfully recalled the moment she realized her daughter had been shot.

“When I pulled up the shirt, that’s when I saw the bullet hole and I kept trying to touch her, rubbing her face, rubbing her hands and I said, ‘Baby, please stay with mommy.’ She couldn’t say nothing,” Jarmon said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo had strong words for the suspect, who is still on the run.

“No mother should bury her daughter because of some idiot that had no regard for who was in that car, had no regard for who was going to be at the other end of that bullet,” Acevedo said. “It means you have no soul when you’re willing to shoot out of the window indiscriminately.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.