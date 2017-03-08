Police rescue 8 women held captive in Georgia mansion, arrest man for human trafficking

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WSVN) – Police in Georgia say a man held eight women against their will inside a mansion just north of Atlanta.

According to Fox 5, 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts has been charged with false imprisonment and human trafficking, after a woman called 911 Tuesday morning to ask for help to escape a home in Sandy Springs.

Police said the 20-year-old woman feared that her “boss” would kill her if she left. She told dispatchers that other women in the home were forced to dance for money.

Sandy Springs Police asked for the FBI’s help, and the two agencies rescued a total of eight women from the mansion.

Investigators said the women were lured into the home, and promised help with financial problems. Once inside, police said the women were not allowed to leave.

The 6,800-square-foot home last sold for $1.2 million, according to property records, and is located inside a gated community.

Fox 5 reports that the FBI is now investigating to determine if there are additional victims.

