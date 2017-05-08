PARIS (AP) — Police poured into Paris’ Gare du Nord station early Tuesday, evacuating passengers from platforms and sealing off the area, a witness told The Associated Press.

French police said in a single tweet that there was an operation underway at the busy station, which is the terminus of a large suburban and national rail network as well as Eurostar trains from London.

Dave James Phillips, a 39-year-old technology consultant from Britain, said he was getting off the last train in from London when he saw officers flooding the station.

“There were police immediately, and a chap with his hand on his gun,” Phillips told AP. “As we were walking down the platform, one came down and said, `Rapide, rapide. Out, out.”‘

Phillips said police kept pouring into the station as passengers were hustled out and police buses and unmarked cars were “driving quite dramatically up the road.”

Phillips said he had since left the area.

“Hopefully nothing happened,” he said.

