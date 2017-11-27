Police: pastor arrested for impregnating 14-year-old girl

(WSVN) - Police have arrested a pastor in Colorado, who is accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Romello Leach, 22, is a pastor for several churches that meet at a Colorado Springs hotel, Fox 26 reports. The unidentified girl told police she had sex with the pastor twice, once in Leach’s car and once at her home.

The girl reportedly did not inform anyone she was pregnant until her mother noticed her “larger belly” in May, according to arrest records.

The girl gave birth to the child when she was 15 years old on Sept. 15.

According to the affidavit, Leach admitted to having sexual relations with the teen, telling his ex-wife in a recorded telephone conversation that “he knows he had made the worst mistake” and “it’s not like he will go around and sleep with everybody’s 13 or 14-year-old daughter.”

In a separate recorded conversation, Leach said he knew he was the baby’s father and “admitted the behavior was wrong and said he was full of lust at the time.”

The pastor now faces multiple counts of sexual assault on a child. He is being held without bond.

