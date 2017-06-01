Police officer volunteers to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy

MILTON, Wis. (WSVN) — A Wisconsin police officer is going above and beyond the call of duty, offering to donate her kidney to an 8-year-old in her community.

Fox News reports that officer Lindsey Bittorf with Milton Police saw a post from the child’s mom on Facebook, asking for people to get tested to see if they would be a potential donor. Doctors had told Kristi Goll that a kidney from a living donor would be a better match for her son Jackson than a deceased donor.

Goll’s post was shared over 1,500 times, catching the attention of Bittorf, who had never met the family before.

“Maybe this is just weird and odd but as soon as I saw her post, I just knew. It’s me,” Bittorf said.

She was one of more than 50 people who volunteered to have their blood tested. When she found out she was a perfect match, she had a special plaque made for Jackson, and showed up at the family’s home to surprise them with the good news.

“Jackson, I took an oath to serve and protect my community. My kidney will now be able to serve and protect you! I am your kidney donor,” the plaque said.

Goll posted about the good news, writing, “After months of searching for a kidney donor for Jackson, I can say, ‘the search is over!!’ I can’t even put into words how amazing of a gift we are receiving from this amazing person.”

Goll said the family was shocked by the news, calling Bittorf their “hero” for her generous gesture.

Bittorf, a mother herself, said she is happy to give the boy’s parents peace of mind.

“It’s the best feeling being able to give a parent the ‘OK’ that your kid is going to be healthy,” she said. “You don’t have to worry anymore about your son.”

