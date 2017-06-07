Police officer surprises crowd with salsa dancing skills while working at music festival

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A California police officer showed off some sweet moves while working security at an event over the weekend.

Officer Booker with the Los Angeles Police Department was on the job at the Cuban American Music Festival in downtown LA when he decided to show off his dancing skills, Fox 13 reports.

“Who knew LAPD Motor Officers could move like this when they get off their bikes,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

The officer surprised festival goers and even fellow officers as he salsa danced with an attendee, showing he could be quick on his feet even when he isn’t on his motorcycle.

