Police officer rescues fawn from busy Ohio highway

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSVN) — An officer in Ohio came to the rescue of one of his city’s four-legged residents: a little fawn.

Cincinnati Police posted officer Roger Noe’s bodycam footage on Facebook, saying he spotted the baby deer walking in the middle of a busy highway.

Noe pulled onto the shoulder to rescue the animal, picking it up as it cried out.

“It’s okay baby, it’s okay,” the officer can be heard saying in the video, as he placed the fawn in the back of his cruiser.

Police said Noe took the fawn to the nearby woods to reunite it with its mother.

