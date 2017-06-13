Police officer rescues dog from lake

CHICAGO (CNN) — A news helicopter crew in Chicago captured video of an amazing rescue Tuesday morning.

The dog was drinking out of Lake Michigan when it leaned too far over, tumbling into the water. The dog struggled to get back onto the concrete, but couldn’t get a grip.

A police officer who was responding to a nearby car crash rushed over to help the dog.

After the dramatic rescue, another officer was able to get a leash on the dog.

Police believe the dog ran out of one of the vehicles and toward the lake.

The officers then got the dog into a police SUV and drove away.

Police are looking for the animal’s owner.

