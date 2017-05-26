Police officer rescues baby deer from storm grate

WOODBRIDGE, NJ (WSVN) — A police officer in New Jersey has experience rescuing deer, so when a little fawn got stuck in a storm grate, he was definitely the man for the job.

Woodbridge Police posted video of the rescue to their Facebook page. Fox 29 reports that Officer Tim Majek climbed into the storm drain, alarming the baby deer whose cries can be heard in the video.

“Way to go,” the department wrote in its post. “This one is a cutie.”

Majek managed to carefully lift the fawn to safety, while police noted this was the third deer Majek has rescued in his career.

