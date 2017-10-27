Police officer picks up child on birthday after being left alone at school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSVN) – A police officer noticed an elementary school child was left alone at school on their birthday, unable to be picked up due to their parent being in jail. That Green Bay officer decided to make the child’s day that much more special.

According to a Green Bay Police Department Facebook post, Officer Robinson the child had no other family contacts upon being left at school. The police department worked with a local McDonald’s, which provided free cheeseburger coupons to the officer and child.

Robinson picked up the child and they both drove to the McDonald’s, ready to celebrate the child’s birthday.

In the Facebook post, the police department said, “Thank you to community partners, like McDonald’s, that allow us to help out others in small ways during our interactions throughout the shifts. Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!”

The family was eventually located, according to Fox 5, and the child was dropped off.

